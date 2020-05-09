Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 110 (9 May 2020)

The Emergency Relief Coordinator/UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock launched an update to the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19 (GHRP). He was joined by the Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, Dr Mike Ryan; the President and CEO of Oxfam America, Abby Maxman; the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi; and the Executive Director of the World Food Programme, David Beasley. The GHRP has a funding requirement of U$6.7 billion to protect millions of people already facing humanitarian crises in several countries. For more information, a UN News Story and YouTube recording is available.