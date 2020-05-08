Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 109 (8 May 2020)

Highlights

WHO launched a checklist to support prison administrators and policy-makersfor rapid and effective response to COVID-19.

WHO is supporting several African countries to coordinate and reinforce the work of emergency medical teams(EMTs) deployed to support the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge stated his concern about the increase in interpersonal violence during COVID-19, and emphasized that “violence is preventable, not inevitable”.

At the third meeting of the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) Emergency Committee for COVID-19, the WHO Director-Generalreaffirmed thatthe outbreak of COVID-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern and issued the Committee’s advice to States Parties as Temporary Recommendations under the IHR. See ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Today we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Declaration of Smallpox Eradication by the 33rd World Health Assembly. In the ‘Subject in Focus’ below, we look at how the global community came together to eradicate one of the most feared diseases of all time and how we can learn from this experience to fight COVID-19 today