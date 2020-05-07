Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 108 (7 May 2020)

Highlights

More than 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 and 250,000 deaths have now been reported to WHO.

At yesterday’s media briefing, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, referring to the fact that crises can exacerbate existing inequalities, reiteratedthat ‘We cannot end the pandemic until we address the inequalities that are fueling it.’He also highlighted six criteria that WHO recommends countriesshould take into account when considering the easing of lockdown restrictions.

WHO, UNICEF and the International Federation of the Red Cross have published guidance for countries on how to maintain community-based healthcare in the context of COVID-19. it complements the United Nations framework for the socio-economic response to COVID-19.

WHO and the Delegation of the European Union (EU) have announced a new collaboration in Somalia to strengthen operational response activities for COVID-19.

COVID-19 messages are reaching new audiences in Turkey as Goodwill Ambassadors from United Nations agencies in the country share information from WHO with their followers.

In the ‘Subject in Focus’ below, WHO lists eight key criteria for the ethical acceptability of COVID-19 human challenge studies.