Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 107 (6 May 2020)

Highlights

It has been 20 years since the inception of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), a close WHO partner which has responded to emergencies in 85 different countries, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO Regional Director for the Americas, Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, warned that reducing social distancing measures “too soon could accelerate the spread of the virus and open the door for a dramatic upsurge or for spread to adjacent areas”.

In the ‘Subject in Focus’, we provide details on a webinar that WHO hosted yesterday to find out more about how young people are contributing to the COVID-19 response and how they see their future in a post-pandemic world.