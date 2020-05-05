Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 106 (5 May 2020)

Highlights

Every year on May 5 we celebrate Hand Hygiene Day to mobilize people around the world to increase adherence to hand hygienepractices in healthcare facilities. In his media briefing, the Director-General remindedus that ‘around the world, fewer than two-thirds of healthcare facilities are equipped with hand hygiene stations, and 3 billion people lack soap and water at home’. Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, said that ‘Effective infection prevention and control measures, including hand hygiene, are crucial to ensuring health facilities do not become hubs of COVID-19 transmission’.

A WHO COVID-19 mission has arrived in Tajikistan to support the country’s response to the pandemic.

Today also marks the International Day of the Midwife. Midwives provide life-saving services to pregnant women, ensuring healthy outcomes for women and their babies. As the Director-General said in his media briefing, ‘They’re risking their lives to give lifeto others.’ WHO Regional Office for Europe has released a news article of the experiences of a midwife in Italy.

Yesterday leaders from 40 countries around the world came together to support the Access to COVID19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a WHO initiative to support the development, production and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics against COVID-19. Some €7.4 billion were pledged, in what the Director-General described as a ‘powerful and inspiring demonstration of global solidarity’.