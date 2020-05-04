World
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 105 (4 May 2020)
Attachments
Highlights
WHO has delivered additional medicines to the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Solidarity Trial, a global effort to find an effective treatment for COVID-19. Find more on this here.
Polio disease surveillance teams are reaching into the most far-flung places of the globe to address the COVID-19 pandemic. An article on polio teams working in Somalia is available here.
An update of WHO partner coordination is today’s ‘Subject in Focus’.