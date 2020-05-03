Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 104 (3 May 2020)

Highlights

WHO hasrecently updated the document on Country Preparedness and Response Status for COVID19.The document highlighted that all countries are at risk and need to prepare for and respond to COVID-19. Each country is encouraged to plan its preparedness and response actions in line with the global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.

As Yemen confirms its first cases of COVID-19, WHO’s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean issued a statement, stressing that collective action and commitment is the only way to mitigate the pandemic. “As long as even one case is unidentified and not properly treated, isolated and contacts traced, COVID-19 will continue to pose a significant threat to the Yemeni people and the country’s struggling health system”.

WHO has recently published FAQs for COVID-19 Supply Portal. The COVID-19 Supply Portal is a purposebuilt tool to facilitate national authorities and all implementing partners supporting COVID-19 National Action Plans to request critical supplies.

Since 15 April, WHO is providing weekly update on COVID-19, with the latest update published on 1 May. The report complements the daily situation reports, in addition to providing details on WHO funding mechanism.