Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 103 (2 May 2020)

Highlights

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

WHO and the European Investment Bank yesterday signed a collaboration agreement to accelerate investment in health preparedness and primary healthcare in countries most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase will strengthen primary healthcare in ten African countries. The DirectorGeneral Dr. Tedros, in his regular media briefing yesterday said that, with the signing of the agreement, “We are deepening our relationship with the European Union”. He also reminded all that the European Commission will host a pledging conference on 4 May to raise funds for investment in vaccine research.