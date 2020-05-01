Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 102 (1 May 2020)

Highlights

Two new Member States(Comoros and Tajikistan) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The third meeting of the Emergency Committee was convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) regarding COVID-19.

The WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge mentioned that “we will defeat COVID19 by disseminating knowledge in all transparency, by personalized support in the field and by unfailing solidarity”. In another statement, he emphasized that “we cannot allow the impact of COVID19 to be amplified by neglecting other vital health protection measures”.

The WHO Regional Office for the Americas urged health authorities to take specific steps to protect health care workers and communities during essential immunization activitiesthroughout the COVID19 pandemic.

WHO virtually convened vaccine manufacturers and national regulatory authorities from its SouthEast Asia Region to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.