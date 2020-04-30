Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 101 (30 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• WHO reminds health authorities to take specific steps to protect health care workers and communities during essential immunization activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. PAHO has published an article on this, available here.

• WHO AMRO/PAHO Director, Dr Carissa F. Etienne, has urged for vaccination programs to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic: “If we fall behind on routine immunizations, particularly for children, we risk outbreaks, thus overwhelming hospitals and clinics with preventable diseases in addition to COVID-19.” Her full statement is available here.

• WHO/EURO Director, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, called for transparent knowledgesharing, tailored support on the ground, and steadfast solidarity. His statement is available here.

• WHO SEARO organized a meeting yesterday with vaccine manufacturers and national regulatory authorities to discuss future COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in the Region. An article on this is available here.

• WHO endeavours to ensure that all Member States have timely and accurate testing capacity for COVID-19. In the ‘Subject in Focus’ below, we describe some of the mechanisms WHO uses to support Member States.