Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 100 (29 April 2020)

• Globally, the number of total confirmed cases has exceeded 3 million.

• WHO has published a technical guidance titled ‘Strengthening Preparedness for COVID-19 in Cities and Urban Settings’. The guidance supports local leaders and policy-makers in cities and other urban settings in implementing actions that enhance the prevention, preparedness and readiness for COVID-19. The document can be found here.

• The WHO Regional Office for Europe has highlighted the critical importance of patient rehabilitation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available here.

• WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, has called for ‘all to put aside their differences, find common ground, and work together for the sake of humanity’. More information is available here.

• The WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) has rapidly built an innovative analysis capability to identify misleading sources, posts and narratives, and predict rising areas of concern and information voids. For more on this, see the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.