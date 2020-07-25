Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and family farming

Abstract:

Family farmers, especially those operating at a small-scale level, are particularly exposed to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Temporary movement restrictions hinder their access to markets, and the perishable goods and small animals they mostly produce and keep are the most affected by being cut off from markets and slaughterhouses. Also, their access to markets can be undermined due to changes in consumers’ behaviors, the closure of farmer’s markets, and other commercialization channels such as schools and procurement opportunities. Family farmers lacking storage facilities face serious risks to lose their products.

Interventions to face the current emergency have to ensure rural families’ livelihoods and, at the same time, uphold and incentivize the continuity of family farmers’ production while their access to markets is disrupted. Therefore, beyond the provision of urgent measures to preserve family farmers’ health and ensure the safety of their production, it is urgent to adopt mitigation actions that provide social protection where necessary, ensure access to basic goods and farm inputs and keep markets, transport and distribution working safely so that family farmers continue supplying fresh food to their communities and local food systems and play their role in revamping local economy in the recovery phase.