Corona virus disease (COVID-19): Info-Sheet on Preventing and Managing related Environmental, Social, Health and Safety (ESHS) risks - April 2020

Introduction

Purpose of this document

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 caused by the novel corona virus, the world is trying to control the situation and reduce the risks caused by the virus. There are numerous guidance documents by international and national institutions describing which precautions every one of us needs to take. With this Info-Sheet, we do not intend to repeat all these recommendations but rather like to raise awareness for some topics that might be overlooked when dealing with the virus in a development finance context, specifically from the perspective of international guidance on social topics and occupational health and safety (e.g. the Environmental and Social Standards (ESS) of the World Bank or IFC Performance Standards (PS)). Not all measures will be relevant for our financial cooperation measures (Project) and there is no “fit-for-all” solution. Please pick what is relevant for you. With this Info-Sheet we would like to share information collected from other development finance institutions, international organisations and other partners facing this global crisis. We will review and revise the document from time to time to make sure that latest developments and lessons learned are integrated.

Addressees: This Info-Sheet is addressed to project executing agencies, implementation consultants, EPC contractors, projects developers, private equity funds and financial institutions and at the same time to internal staff of KfW Development Bank to raise awareness for risks in our portfolio. It can be distributed within your organizations and – as appropriate – to external stakeholders. In this context, please, also extend your considerations to external parties and let the measures you take with your direct project staff and employees also translate to external workers on your projects and facilities and to suppliers.

Practical steps to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19

It is possible to become affected by COVID-19 either by breathing in droplets coughed up or exhaled by a person with COVID-19 or by touching eyes, nose or mouth after shaking hand with an infected person or handling a highly contaminated object or surface. All sections of society – including government agencies, businesses and employees – must play a role if we are to stop the spread of this disease. Therefore, it is useful to identify the activities that could expose workers and local communities and follow the practical steps suggested below to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Steps will vary depending on the nature and location and status of the Project, the sector, potential exposure to the virus, supply chains, etc. The following steps and measures are far from exhaustive and should be reviewed and updated as the situation evolves, always following the competent national authorities and /or WHO guidance.

Important note: This Info-Sheet does not constitute medical advice and is not a substitute for professional advice from international public health organisations such as the WHO, national public health authorities, and national governments, which should be consulted for qualified and more detailed information. We strongly encourage our partners to seek daily updates from these sources as COVID-19 spreads/ evolves.