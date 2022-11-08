COP27: Prioritising Africa and the Fight Against Hunger

Our Expectations for the 27th UN Climate Change (COP27)

Bonn/Berlin, 06 November 2022. The upcoming climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh will have to deal with difficult geopolitical circumstances that could even endanger recent progress on climate protection. Next to armed conflicts, the climate crisis is the biggest contributor to hunger worldwide. The number of people going hungry has risen up to 828 million and millions of families could lose their livelihoods due to the climate crisis.

Extreme weather events in recent months—from heatwaves and droughts in Africa, Asia, and Europe to catastrophic flooding in Pakistan and West Africa—are a dramatic reminder of how urgent it has already become to find a solution to the climate crisis.

The focus should be shifted towards African countries because the climate crisis is striking them the hardest despite Africa being responsible for only 3.3 percent of global CO2 emissions. At the Horn of Africa, more than 36 million people are currently suffering from the region’s worst drought in 40 years.

"People in Africa are paying the highest price"

"Climate protection cannot be allowed to come at the cost of food security. The impact of human-caused climate change on the nutrition of the most impoverished people, especially women and girls, is devastating. Combating climate change is a matter of global justice because the people suffering the most are the ones who have contributed to the problem the least. People in Africa are paying the highest price, with over 100 million people expected to experience droughts, flooding, and extreme heatwaves by the end of this decade as a result of climate change."

"The climate conferences must give greater priority to food security, and industrial countries must fulfil the financial commitments they made at past conferences. We need more international co-operation and more progress on climate protection, adaptation, and funding as well as losses and damages. There must also be more support for African countries beginning to transition to climate-friendly energy," urges Michael Kühn, a climate expert for Welthungerhilfe.

To learn more about the issues Welthungerhilfe would like the German government to support at COP27, please see our latest policy brief.

