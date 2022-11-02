COP27 Policy and Advocacy Brief

Research from Plan International demonstrates the wide-ranging effects climate change has on adolescent girls' daily lives and futures. Despite significant evidence highlighting the catastrophic impacts of climate change and a range of international processes and efforts to address it, global action on climate change remains insufficient in the face of the scale of the crisis.
This policy brief sets out Plan International's calls to action for parties at COP:
- Ensure climate policies include actions to uphold children's rights, recognising the disproportionate impact on girls
- Ensure adaptation and resilience efforts are child-centred, gender responsive and locally-led
- Finance Loss and Damage taking into account gender and intergenerational equity
- Increase climate finance that is gender responsive and accessible to girls and young women
- Support girls' leadership in climate action, including through inclusive education