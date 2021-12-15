COP26: Was it helpful? COP27: What to expect?

The world’s most vulnerable communities pinned a great deal of hope on last month’s COP26 in Glasgow. They anticipated the world putting the brakes on the rising global average temperature, preventing a rise beyond 1.5°C, and for more resources to help them cope with and adapt to the impact of a changing climate.

But did the twenty-sixth meeting of the Conference of the Parties that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) deliver?

We asked aid workers, scientists and climate activists — many from countries extremely vulnerable to climate change — for their thoughts on COP26 and their hopes for COP27, to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in November 2022.

