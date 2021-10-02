COP26 Policy and Advocacy Brief

This policy and advocacy brief sets out Plan International's calls to action for COP26, which presents an opportunity to ensure gender transformative education is recognised as crucial in driving climate justice.

The new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report highlights the stark reality of the climate crisis that those on the frontline have been facing for years. Extreme weather events and other climate change-related impacts will continue to have catastrophic impacts on these communities for decades to come unless urgent action is taken to stay below the Paris Agreement’s target of 1.5 degrees warming.

COP26 presents an opportunity to ensure gender transformative education is recognised as crucial in driving climate justice, building on the ambitious commitments made through the G7 Girls’ Education Declaration and the Global Education Summit earlier this year.

This policy and advocacy brief sets out Plan International's calls to action for COP26, which, at a glance, are:

1) Raise ambition on emission reductions and finance

2) Invest in education

3) Meaningfully engage young people

4) Prioritise gender in all UNFCCC processes and uphold the Gender Action