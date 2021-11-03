COP26 and the aid community

COP26, led by the United Nations, began this week in Glasgow, UK. Here are eight things to know about this critical climate conference.

1.COP26 is the twenty-sixth meeting of the Conference of the Parties that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change — a treaty agreed in 1994.

2.The treaty aims to cut emissions of greenhouse gases, which are heating up the Earth’s atmosphere, to prevent further global temperature increases.

3.In 2015, the world signed up for the Paris Agreement, under which countries committed to keep the global temperature increase to below 2 °C and try to limit it to 1.5 °C.

