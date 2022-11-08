COP 27: 5 Actions African Business Leaders Must Take on Climate Change

New York, United States of America

Africa contributes the least to global warming, accounting for less than four percent of global CO2 emissions. Yet, the multiple impacts of climate change --- wildfires, drought, storms, heat waves, rising sea levels, etc. --- are more damaging to Africa than any other part of the world. While deeply concerning, Africa can turn this into an opportunity to accelerate its economic transformation and implement solutions for its young, innovative population.

Ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the UN Global Compact has compiled five actions that African business leaders must take in response to the climate crisis.

#1: Elevate their call for global collective action

Today, various regional and cross-sector collaboration mechanisms are developing. The Africa Business Leaders Coalition of the UN Global Compact is critical among these efforts. In conjunction with the push for collective action is the unique moment that COP 27 provides, notably, a platform for African businesses and institutions to mobilize, bringing their voice to the global conversation. The success of efforts to drive climate action in Africa is contingent on global and regional collaboration across stakeholders.

#2: Invest in the resilience of their companies and ecosystems

Business must invest in strengthening climate resilience through initiatives such as the Water Resilience Coalition of the UN Global Compact CEO Water Mandate. Indeed, initiatives that protect company workers and assets often benefit the broader community.

#3: Deliver on the promise of a just transition

As companies work to grow and innovate, they need to be conscious of their societal impact. Doing so can prove not only responsible but also beneficial. Climate action presents opportunities to upskill and expand economies, build new business models and create value. A clear focus on the long-term well-being of employees, consumers and the public will, in turn, create new sources of profitability and success.

#4: Reduce greenhouse gas emissions

African businesses can accelerate the sustainable development of their economies while making critical contributions to protect the environment. The African private sector must leverage the continent's vast renewable resources and clean-energy technologies, prioritizing green infrastructure.

#5: Finance climate action in Africa

According to the OECD, approximately $30 billion in funding is required annually over the next eight years to meet climate adaptation project needs in Africa. And we are far from meeting these targets. Business leaders must understand that while positive cash flows may not be apparent in the short term, the cost of inaction on climate change will be colossal.

The Africa Business Leaders Coalition at COP 27

COP 27 provides a unique opportunity for the African private sector to commit to ambitious climate actions for the continent. The Africa Business Leaders Coalition of the UN Global Compact will convene prominent business leaders, UN officials, members of Governments and representatives of development agencies to discuss African business leaders' perspectives on climate change, their commitments and their call to action for the global community. To learn more, click here.

