Cooperation with the United Nations, its representatives and mechanisms in the field of human rights - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/51/47) (Advance Edited Version)

Human Rights Council

Fifty-first session

12 September–7 October 2022

Agenda items 2 and 5

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Human rights bodies and mechanisms

Summary

In the present report, the Secretary-General highlights activities, policy developments and good practices within the United Nations system and beyond to address intimidation and reprisals against those seeking to cooperate or having cooperated with the United Nations, its representatives and mechanisms in the field of human rights. The report includes observations on and recommendations for addressing and preventing intimidation and reprisals and information on allegations of intimidation and reprisal received during the reporting period of 1 May 2021 to 30 April 2022, including follow-up information on cases included in previous reports.