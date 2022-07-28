Cooperation Between Qatar Fund for Development and the OSRSG CAAC, To Enhance the Protection of Children Affected by Armed Conflict

An agreement has been signed between the Qatar Fund for Development and the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict to support the Office's resources. The agreement was signed by Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, HE Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms. Virginia Gamba.

Under the agreement, the State of Qatar will support the extra-budgetary resources of the Office with $1 million for the period of 2022-2023. The State of Qatar has also supported the establishment and funding of the Analysis and Outreach Hub of the Office of the Special Representative in Doha, in order to mediate and build capacity, to end and prevent serious violations against children in armed conflict.

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Khalifa Al Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, said: “Human rights, peace and development are at the top of QFFD's priorities, as they are in line with its vision to achieve peace and justice and empower all groups in society, including children, and prepare them to be active members of society. This important agreement is a translation to complete the journey of rebuilding the fragile, most vulnerable and marginalized communities, and rejecting conflicts.”

“The protection of conflict-affected children remains a central pillar of the human rights, peace and security, peacebuilding, development, and humanitarian agendas. Children must remain at the heart of our efforts to build peaceful and prosperous societies,” Ms. Virginia Gamba reminded. She added, “With this partnership between QFFD and OSRSG CAAC, both entities show that they share the same objectives.”

It is worth mentioning that this agreement is the second cooperation between QFFD and OSRSG CAAC, where they signed a funding agreement for the Center for the Promotion and Protection of Children Affected by Armed Conflict, on the sideline of the 2019 Doha forum.

For additional information, please contact:

Fabienne Vinet, Communications Officer, Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict +1-212-963-5986 (office) / +1-917-288-5791 (mobile) / vineyard@un.org