21 Jan 2019

Cookbook on Institutionalising Sustainable CBDRM

Published on 21 Jan 2019
When it comes to community-based disaster risk management (CBDRM), you don’t need to be an award-winning chef to put together a great recipe. Many actors at community level have critical knowledge, experience and capacities with regards to building resilience, and have developed innovative approaches to reducing the everyday risks they face. However, these community-based approaches are rarely scaled out nor systematically embedded within national policies and practice.

GNDR and its partners have started a USAID-OFDA supported programme that looks at sustainability and institutionalisation of CBDRM activities: the project aims at ensuring that CBDRM is sustainable and institutionalised by identifying the enabling environment (political, financial and social) required, building the capacity of actors to work together to put in place these building blocks, and increasing the political commitment for scaling out CBDRM.

By institutionalising sustainable CBDRM in country systems, the project will help governments achieve the priorities set out in their implementation plans and contribute towards ensuring that the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and Agenda 2030 successfully build resilience at the community level.

The project is implemented in partnership with 9 organisations at regional and national level:

  • Africa: Reseau MARP, from Burkina Faso (national); Jeunes Volontaires pour l’Environnement (JVE), from Niger (national); Environment Development Action in the Third World (ENDA-TM), from Senegal (regional).

  • Asia: SEEDS India (national); Center for Disaster Preparedness (CDP), from the Philippines (national); Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC), from Thailand (regional).

  • Latin America and Caribbean (LAC): Servicio Social de Iglesias Dominicanas (SSID), from the Dominican Republic (national); Caritas Chile (national); RET International, from Panama (regional).

The overall objectives of this 3-years project are:

  1. Increased understanding of common success factors for the scale out of sustainable CBDRM.

  2. Increased capacity of governments, CSOs and other actors to work together to co-create the enabling environment factors for CBDRM.

  3. Increased political commitments and accountability for the scale out of sustainable CBDRM.

