Continuing essential Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child and Adolescent Health services during COVID-19 pandemic

This operational guidance for South and South-East Asia and Pacific regions has been prepared to help countries prepare a continuity plan for maintaining good quality and equitable sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is commonly observed that response to a pandemic stresses health systems and poses the risk of disruption in the provision and use of ongoing health services that are essential for population groups that are particularly vulnerable. This document builds upon the global guidance issued by WHO and UN agencies and encourages countries to adapt the guidance, based on local conditions to sustain essential services while implementing prevention, infection control and curative services for COVID-19.