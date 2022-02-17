Contact tracing and quarantine in the context of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant Interim guidance (17 February 2022)

This interim guidance has been developed in the background of the present global surge of cases due to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant and is meant to be read in conjunction with the current WHO guidance on contact tracing and quarantine. A consolidated contact tracing and quarantine guidance with updated evidence is currently under development, which, when ready, will replace both this CT Omicron interim guidance as well as the current contact tracing and quarantine guidance documents. This Omicron CT interim guidance should also be read in conjunction with the following WHO interim guidance documents:

We gratefully acknowledge the technical inputs and expert advice provided by the members of the Contact Tracing and Quarantine Guidelines Development Group (GDG), the Infection Prevention and Control GDG and the WHO senior COVID-19 IMST staff members.