Contact tracing and quarantine in the context of COVID-19 - Interim guidance, 6 July 2022

Key points

• In the context of growing global population immunity from COVID-19 vaccination and past SARS-CoV-2 infection, WHO recommends that identification, contact, quarantine and follow-up should be prioritized for individuals at high risk who have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case of SARS-CoV-2 infection, rather than targeting all contacts.

• This group includes individuals who are older than 60 years, are immunocompromised or have multiple comorbidities; pregnant women and individuals living or working in high-risk settings such as healthcare, nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The rationale for prioritizing contacts at high risk for identification and follow-up is that they have higher chances of developing severe disease and will benefit the most from early diagnosis and medical support.

• Contact tracing should be conducted for all contacts during periods of time characterized by uncertainty such as the emergence of new variants of concern or as otherwise indicated by national health authorities’ assessments. In these uncertain situations the contact tracing activities need to be adapted to the context and the availability of resources.

• Supported quarantine measures should be applied for (i) contacts at high risk, (ii) in high-risk settings and (iii) uncertain situations (such as the emergence of a new variant of concern).

• Wherever possible, contacts should have access to free or affordable and reliable testing, including selftests. Additionally, public health messaging should provide clear information about COVID-19 testing options.

• All contacts who in the last 90 days have (i) completed the primary series vaccination, or (ii) have received a vaccine booster dose, or (iii)have reported a previous COVID-19 infection do not need to quarantine.

• Contacts at high risk and those living in high-risk settings, who have not completed a primary series or received a booster vaccine dose, or who have not reported a previous infection in the last 90 days, need to quarantine for 10 days. Quarantine can be shortened to 5 days if the contact tests negative on day 5 and presents no symptoms.

• Under uncertain situations (such as the emergence of a new variant of concern, or as otherwise indicated by assessments conducted by national health authorities), all contacts should quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure, although this period could be shortened with testing, if the characteristics of the new variant and detection methods for it are suitable.

• Digital technologies, such as contact tracing application, which require low resource engagement from public health systems, should be explored, assessed and implemented to support management of contact tracing, notification and effective public health messaging.

• National and local health authorities should use risk-based approaches to contact tracing and quarantine that include reviewing and adjusting to their local circumstances and disease epidemiology, population immunity, their health system’s capacities, and risk tolerance.

What is new

This document is a consolidated and updated guidance built on WHO’s ‘Contact tracing in the context of COVID-19', interim guidance, last updated in February 2021 and ‘Considerations for quarantine of contacts of COVID-19 cases’, interim guidance, last updated in June 2021, as well as the ‘Contact tracing and quarantine in the context of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant’ interim guidance, published in February 2022. This guidance replaces all three WHO interim guidance documents noted above on contact tracing and quarantine in the context of COVID-19.

The current guidance is based on the most recent available evidence on SARS-CoV-2 infection. It applies to the breadth of phenotypic characteristics observed in all variants encountered up to the time of its release and considers future virus evolution. 1 In light of increasing immunity against severe disease and against death from SARS-CoV-2 infection due to past infection and vaccination, WHO’s recommended strategy for contact tracing and quarantine has shifted from aiming to interrupt all chains of transmission to reducing COVID-19 morbidity and mortality, especially among groups at high risk. Accordingly, WHO’s recommendations focus on priority groups, settings and situations for sustained management of contact tracing and quarantine activities as a risk-based approach, rather than targeting all individuals in contact with a confirmed or probable case of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In the current situation, characterized by high levels of population immunity, predominance of Omicron, and in the absence of a new variant of concern (VOC), the quarantine period is reduced from 14 to 10 days if no testing is available. If testing is available, the quarantine can be reduced to 5 days if the contact does not present symptoms and tests negative on day 5. In the previous guidance, COVID-19 vaccination of the contacts was not considered, while now WHO recommends that contacts who in the last 90 days have either been vaccinated (competing the primary series or with a booster dose) or previously infected do not need to quarantine.

A risk-based approach is also encouraged in situations in which case numbers are overwhelming healthcare services, resources and capacities are overstretched, and the unavailability of large numbers of persons in isolation or quarantine impacts essential societal functions. Based on the above principles, updated recommendations are provided on contact tracing, testing and quarantine of contacts.