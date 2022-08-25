Consolidated Financing Framework for ACT-A Agency & In-Country Needs

Overview

A four-page summary of the Framework can be found here.

The ACT-A Facilitation Council Financial and Resource Mobilization Working Group developed this Financing Framework to clarify sources of financing that could be used to fund the budget for October 2021 to September 2022.

Specifically, this Financing Framework seeks to:

**Confirm the overall investment **required to meet global COVID-19 tools coverage targets for vaccines, tests, treatments and PPE, and how much of that funding would need to be channelled through ACT-A agencies versus through other initiatives and domestic efforts.

Identify the specific sources of financing that could be used to fund ACT-A and other complementary costs associated with the delivery of the global COVID-19 tools coverage targets, for example, donor grants, domestic resources, multilateral development bank instruments (including grants and loans) or a combination of sources.

Appeal to high-income countries and major upper middle-income countries with a clear and urgent grant financing ask and expectation of fair share voluntary contributions by participants to this ‘ask’ ahead of a potential pledging event in early 2022.

Update as of 14 February 2022, some errors in some of the figures in Table 2 on page 27 were corrected.