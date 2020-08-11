Considerations for the provision of essential oral health services in the context of COVID-19 - Interim guidance, 3 August 2020

Introduction

The purpose of this document is to address specific needs and considerations for essential oral health services in the context of COVID-19 in accordance with WHO operational guidance on maintaining essential health services. This interim guidance is intended for public health authorities, chief dental officers at ministries of health and oral health care personnel working in private and public health sectors. The document may be subject to change as new information becomes available.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, effective prevention of oral problems and self-care remain a high priority. Patients should be given advice through remote consultation or social media channels on maintaining good oral hygiene. WHO’s general information on oral health is available at (https://www.who.int/health-topics/oral-health). Further guidance on environmental cleaning and disinfection is available from WHO and other institutions.