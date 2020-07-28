Considerations for implementing mass treatment, active case-finding and population-based surveys for neglected tropical diseases in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Interim guidance 27 July 2020

Background

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends five strategies to address the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs): preventive chemotherapy, individual case management, vector control, veterinary public health, and water, sanitation and hygiene.Each strategy comprises a number of interventions, some of which need to be delivered through community-based approaches (that is, through interventions that rely on the peripheral health workforce and take place through outreach to endemic communities).

Administration of preventive chemotherapy through mass treatment and implementation of active case-finding campaigns are two important community-based interventions. Implementation of population-based surveys for mapping or monitoring and evaluation purposes is another core activity comparable to community-based interventions in terms of logistics, locations and need for human resources. This interim guidance note focuses on these three types of activity.

On 1 April 2020, in an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission associated with large-scale community-based health interventions, WHO recommended that mass treatment campaigns, active case-finding activities and population-based surveys for NTDs be postponed until further notice. This advice was reaffirmed in the guidance document entitled “Community-based health care, including outreach and campaigns, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic”, released on 5 May 2020. Nevertheless, as risks are dynamic and follow the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the latter document recommended that countries should monitor and re-evaluate at regular intervals the necessity for an ongoing delay. It also added that the decision to resume or commence a planned community-based NTD activity would require the conduction of a risk–benefit assessment on an event-by-event basis, and that such assessment should factor in the health system’s capacity to effectively conduct safe and highquality health interventions in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.