Connectivity, Sustainability and Clean Energy in Displacement Working Group - Terms of Reference, 8 September 2020

1. Title of Initiative Connectivity, Sustainability and Clean Energy in Displacement Working Group

2. Title of Working Group/Community of Practice over-seeing initiative

The Working Group will be under the Global CCCM Cluster, with the guidance of the CCCM Cluster Strategic Advisory Group

3. Proposing/Lead agencies

Upon creation the following three agency focal points will act as focal points for the working group. Additions or amendments to this will be based on workload and expression of interest by working group members.

Jørn-Casper Øwre - NRC - jorn.owre@nrc.no

James Mwangi - UNHCR - mwangija@unhcr.org

Brian Mc Donald – IOM/CCCM Cluster - bmcdonald@iom.int

4. Summary

4.1 Background and rationale

In the past number of years, a number of global initiatives have emerged in to address issues around sustainability and access to energy in humanitarian settings. These include:

- The Global Plan of Action for Sustainable Energy in Situations of Displacement.

- The Environmental Emergencies Centre (EEC) hosted by the UNEP/OCHA Joint Environment Unit (JEU)

- Global Shelter Cluster Environment Community of Practice

Greening the Blue: www.greeningtheblue.org/index.htmlThe creation of the Connectivity, Sustainability and Clean Energy in Displacement Working Group will raise awareness of these initiatives, their tools and expertise to CCCM practitioners supporting CCCM programs and encouraging CCCM experiences and challenges to feed back into global discussions on policy and advocacy.