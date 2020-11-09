Connecting the dots: Visualizing the P in the Humanitarian – Development – Peace Nexus

Link to video

This animated video was created by Interpeace, UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The Humanitarian – Development – Peace nexus aims to bring three sectors into closer alignment to better address both the immediate needs of people affected by conflict as well as the underlying causes of protracted crises. While the idea of the nexus is gaining wider attraction and buy-in within the international aid system, there remain outstanding and contentious questions. Little consensus has also emerged around what the ‘Peace’ part in the nexus means and how contributing to peace might look like in practice.

This short animated video aims to clarify some of the key concepts and to reflect upon some of the key challenges. It illustrates how more coherent and aligned actions can be developed towards the shared overarching goal of supporting self-reliant, resilient, and peaceful societies.