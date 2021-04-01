World

The Connecting Business initiative submission to the United Nations Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement, March 2021

Format
Analysis
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

This paper outlines recommendations from the Connecting Business initiative (CBi)1 Secretariat to the High-Level Panel on International Displacement with a focus on leveraging private sector contributions to addressing internal displacement (i.e. thematic workstream #5 on private sector engagement). To align with the focus of the High-Level Panel, examples presented cover different contexts such as armed conflict and natural hazards.

Related Content