Connecting Business initiative response to COVID-19: Transforming private sector engagement in crises

CONNECTING BUSINESS INITIATIVE

  • launched at the World Humanitarian Summit in May 2016 by UNDP, OCHA and other partners to transform the way the private sector engages before, during and after crises
  • Improves disaster preparedness, response and recovery by integrating the private sector into national and international disaster management mechanisms
  • Reduces risks and duplication while increasing the resilience of companies and societies

FRAMEWORK FOR COVID-19 ACTION

CBi works closely with the UN system, the private sector and other partners to:

  1. support the health response
  2. strengthen crisis management (preparedness, response and recovery)
  3. address critical economic impacts

GLOBAL PARTNERS

  • Boston Consulting Group
  • Conrad N. Hilton Foundation
  • European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
  • International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
  • United Nations Global Compact
  • The UPS Foundation
  • United States Agency for International Development

LOCAL PARTNERS

  • CBi Member Networks have 50,000 members
  • Collaboration with governments, UN Country Teams, NGOs

