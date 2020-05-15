World + 3 more
Connecting Business initiative response to COVID-19: Transforming private sector engagement in crises
Attachments
CONNECTING BUSINESS INITIATIVE
- launched at the World Humanitarian Summit in May 2016 by UNDP, OCHA and other partners to transform the way the private sector engages before, during and after crises
- Improves disaster preparedness, response and recovery by integrating the private sector into national and international disaster management mechanisms
- Reduces risks and duplication while increasing the resilience of companies and societies
FRAMEWORK FOR COVID-19 ACTION
CBi works closely with the UN system, the private sector and other partners to:
- support the health response
- strengthen crisis management (preparedness, response and recovery)
- address critical economic impacts
GLOBAL PARTNERS
- Boston Consulting Group
- Conrad N. Hilton Foundation
- European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
- International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
- United Nations Global Compact
- The UPS Foundation
- United States Agency for International Development
LOCAL PARTNERS
- CBi Member Networks have 50,000 members
- Collaboration with governments, UN Country Teams, NGOs