Connecting Business initiative: Progress report 2020

At a glance

Crisis response and recovery

A category 5 cyclone struck Vanuatu in April, making it the first country in the world to respond to a major cyclone while its borders were closed. The local CBi network, the Vanuatu Business Resilience Council (VBRC) helped supply over 1,000 remote coastal households with 35 tonnes of food and NFIs over eight weeks, working with private-sector partners, NGOs and the UN to support the government.

Read more about CBi Member Networks crisis response and recovery activities on pages 7 and 10–15

COVID-19

CBi worked closely with the UN system, member networks and other partners to support the health response, strengthen crisis management (preparedness, response and recovery) and address critical economic impacts.

Read more about CBi’s COVID-19 response on pages 9, 10–15 and 17

Gender, Disaster Management and the Private Sector

CBi launched a new publication on how gender considerations influence private-sector disaster management and how interlinked actions addressing gender, disaster management and the private sector can provide win-win solutions that benefit people, business and society as a whole.

Read more about addressing knowledge gaps on page 17

CBi Annual Event

CBi brought its networks and partners together to share experiences, learn from one another and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

Read more about CBi events on page 18.