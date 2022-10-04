Conflict Trends: A Global Overview, 1946–2021

Júlia Palik Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)

Anna Marie Obermeier Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)

Siri Aas Rustad Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)

1. Introduction

Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 calls on the world to achieve peaceful and inclusive societies and to significantly reduce all forms of violence and related deaths everywhere. An important first step towards achieving SDG 16 is to understand conflict dynamics over time and across continents, as well as the types of violence employed by various actors. We take the lead in this effort by providing a global overview of conflict trends in this paper, as well as three associated PRIO Papers on regional conflict trends (in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, respectively). This approach enables us to look at cumulative global conflict trends and also to look beyond them, uncovering regional variations. In this PRIO Paper, we provide an empirically grounded overview of global trends in conflict, non-violent resistance efforts, and sexual violence in armed conflict, which we hope can help policy and decision makers, practitioners, and regional and country experts to further understand the contexts they are working in.

This PRIO Paper should not necessarily be read from cover to cover but should rather be considered as a peace and conflict trends encyclopaedia. In this paper, we provide an overview of various aspects of conflict trends at the global level, particularly since 1989. The definition of conflict used in this paper is based on the Uppsala Conflict Data Program’s (UCDP) 25 battlerelated deaths threshold, and we examine state-based conflicts, non-state conflicts, and onesided violence. More specific definitions of these terms are laid out in Box 1 below and will be presented in the various sections. We not only focus on trends in violence, but also provide data and analysis on non-violent protest campaigns and sexual violence in armed conflict. Data for this paper comes from the Uppsala Conflict Data Program (UCDP), the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), the Nonviolent and Violent Campaigns and Outcomes (NAVCO) data project, and the Sexual Violence in Armed Conflict (SVAC) dataset. Data from the UCDP are used by several other datasets, but UCDP compatibility is not a requirement for inclusion in the Conflict Trends Reports.

This overview of global trends is accompanied by three regional papers on Africa, Asia and the Middle East. All these PRIO Papers include a section on global trends in peace and conflict. We also summarize our findings in four short policy briefs, one on global trends and one for each region.