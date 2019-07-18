Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Annual Report 2018/19

Introduction

The CSSF was established in 2015 to deliver a cross-government response to tackling threats to UK interests arising from instability and to prevent conflicts. Since then, its remit has grown considerably and the CSSF currently operates in over 70 countries, delivering 90 programmes with a budget of £1.26bn split between official development assistance (ODA) and non-ODA. Overseen by cross-government management boards at every level, its ability to deliver funds across multiple departments simultaneously and harness departmental expertise has proved invaluable for responding to fast moving conflicts.

Ministers recognise the strength of having a flexible, agile and wide reaching central fund that delivers for both National Security and UK Aid priorities.

New portfolio boards created in 2018/19 include Serious and Organised Crime, the Commonwealth Fund and National Security Communications, further broadening our thematic portfolio offer. The fund is also able to flex its budget to deliver activity in line with new and emerging HMG priorities. For example during the Western Balkans Summit in July 2018, the Prime Minister committed to doubling the programme budget to £80m, by 2020/21, in order to drive forward UK strategic objectives in the region.

This funding will deliver a package of programmes which work to improve security co-operation, invest in the region’s cyber capability to increase economic stability, to renew our political co-operation and to help identify the remaining 12,000 missing people from the conflicts of the 1990s.

A recent report by the World Bank and UN, found that development agendas and political prevention agendas needed to be more integrated and collaborative in order to address violent conflict.

They concluded that mechanisms should be established so that all tools for prevention such as diplomacy and mediation, security, and development, work together with greater synergy.

Experts in conflict agree that the nature and intensity of conflict has changed. It has shifted from wars fought directly between states to intrastate violence, with conflicts being broadened and confused by insurgencies, terrorism and large-scale serious and organised crime.2 In 2019 the CSSF is still unique amongst international donors, in bringing together all the tools and levers available to government to respond to conflict and instability using both ODA and non-ODA funding.

While other donors have integrated funds, these tend to be smaller scale or at the very early stages of development.