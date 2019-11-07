07 Nov 2019

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Africa Peace and Security (APS) Programme

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 06 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (72.55 KB)

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

1) The Africa Peace and Security programme focuses on improving the African Union’s (AU) capacity to prevent, manage and respond to conflicts in Africa, and to enhance the capability of Troop Contributing Countries participating either in AU or UN missions.

2) The programme provides support to the African Union Commission (AUC) in its oversight and delivery of Peace and Security Operations, through technical assistance in the form of advisors on protection of civilians, gender and international humanitarian law.

3) It also supports the AUC on conflict prevention, diplomacy, early warning systems and mediation, through support to the AUC’s Department for Political Affairs and Peace and Security Department, via direct funding and through a third party implementer – International IDEA.

4) The British Peace Support Training team conducts Pre-Deployment trainings for peace support missions, such as the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and supports capacity building of regional peacekeeping training centres. This includes integrating training on the protection of civilians, gender, and international humanitarian law.

