Conflict sensitivity in responses to COVID-19: Initial guidance and reflections, May 2020

The international humanitarian and development aid sector is pivoting its programmes towards preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in aid recipient countries, mitigating its worst impacts on vulnerable communities and providing relief to affected communities. Aid agencies are facing particular challenges and risks in COVID-19 related programming in fragile and conflict-affected contexts. Without careful consideration of how COVID-19 – and national and international responses to it – interacts with conflict dynamics, there is a risk that aid could unintentionally exacerbate conflict in recipient communities, while opportunities to contribute to positive peace could be missed.

This paper aims to provide aid agencies with initial analysis and guidance to inform the design, implementation and adaptation of conflict-sensitive humanitarian and development responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. It presents a series of overarching considerations to take into account when determining how to build a conflict-sensitive approach into COVID-19 response activities, before outlining some initial, sector-specific considerations. Recommendations are presented throughout.

How COVID-19 related aid programming interacts with conflict dynamics will differ from country to country, and from community to community. Different sectoral interventions will also face particular risks and challenges. The analysis and guidance presented here is not intended to be comprehensive, but rather should act as a prompt to help staff think about challenges and opportunities, and how best to navigate them.

We hope this guidance will act as a useful starting point for further investigation and consideration.

This paper was commissioned by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) through the Helpdesk on Human Security and Humanitarian Assistance