The international humanitarian and development aid sector is pivoting towards the prevention, mitigation and response to COVID-19. Aid agencies are facing particular challenges and risks in fragile and conflict-affected contexts.

Without careful consideration of how COVID-19 - and national and international responses to it - interact with conflict dynamics, there is a risk that aid could unintentionally exacerbate conflict, while missing opportunities to contribute to positive peace.

This paper provides initial analysis and guidance to inform the design, implementation and adaptation of conflict-sensitive humanitarian and development responses to COVID-19. It presents considerations for how to build a conflict-sensitive approach into COVID-19 responses.

This paper was commissioned by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency through the Helpdesk on Human Security and Humanitarian Assistance.

Read the paper: ‘Conflict sensitivity in responses to COVID-19: Initial guidance and reflections’.