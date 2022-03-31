Conflict Sensitivity in Land Governance: The Do No Harm Framework and Other Tools for Practitioners of Land Activities, March 2022

Project Overview

Conflict Sensitivity in Land Governance recognizes the evolving understanding of the relationship between land and conflict in complex contexts, including the dynamic impact of climate change. It is a hands-on resource designed for land and natural resource practitioners, as well as humanitarian, peacebuilding, and other sectoral actors planning for and implementing land related efforts wherever communities experience fragility and conflict. Users will find guidance to better understand conflict dynamics specific to issues of land so that activities expand conditions for peace and avoid exacerbating underlying social tensions and conflicts. Private sector, multilateral, and governmental entities will also benefit as they design conflict sensitive funding opportunities, support new initiatives or new forms of partnership, adapt in complex and rapidly changing contexts.

Conflict Sensitivity in Land Governance builds on CDA's 2013 publication Do No Harm in Land Tenure and Property Rights: Designing and Implementing Conflict Sensitive Land Programs. Developed on request of the Government of Colombia, the original tool assisted with conflict sensitive implementation of the Victim's Law, which governed the return of stolen and abandoned land to internally displaced Colombians and provided reparations following decades of civil conflict. The new resource is a partnership with Tetra Tech, drawing on global operational expertise in land governance and effective stakeholder engagement to resolve challenges and tap into opportunities related to access, use, and control of land and other natural resources.

Provide feedback on Conflict Sensitivity in Land Governance The authors are currently inviting reviewers to provide substantive inputs for a final version to be published later in 2021. Please contact lead author Maureen Lempke at feedback@cdacollaborative.org.

5 KEY PRINCIPLES OF CONFLICT SENSITIVE LAND GOVERNANCE

Maximizes land's potential as a connector for peace and minimizes harm Integrates the interests, perspectives, needs and values of women and marginalized populations Applies a human right's and a conservation-based lens to land governance Recognizes the interplay between land, property rights and other development priorities Requires respectful, accountable, fair and transparent attitudes, actions, and behaviors

4 GUIDING QUESTIONS FOR CONFLICT SENSITIVITY IN LAND GOVERNANCE