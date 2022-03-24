Conflict sensitivity and the centrality of protection: Policy brief

Conflict sensitivity is the capacity of an organisation to understand its operating context, understand the interaction between its interventions and the context, and act upon this understanding to avoid negative impacts and maximise positive impacts on conflict factors. In fact, conflict sensitivity supports humanitarian objectives by helping humanitarian assistance avoid exacerbating conflict dynamics among affected populations.

This policy brief outlines the Global Protection Cluster’s vision of the principles upon which conflict sensitivity and protection are based. It also provides the foundation for the subsequent operationalisation of mainstreaming conflict sensitivity throughout its country operations (which will be developed in a GPC Operational Guidance Note on Mainstreaming Conflict Sensitivity)