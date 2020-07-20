Conflict-related sexual violence: Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/487)

In April 2019, through the adoption of resolution 2467 (2019), the Security Council recognized the need for a survivor-centred approach to inform all measures to prevent and address sexual violence in conflict and post-conflict situations. On 30 October, the Office of my Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict marked the 10-year anniversary of the mandate through a survivors’ hearing and the launch of a Global Survivors Fund spearheaded by the Nobel Laureates, Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad. The event represented a milestone and provided an opportunity to take stock of the significant normative, institutional and operational progress achieved, and to set the stage for a new decade of decisive action, with a focus on empowering survivors and fostering compliance with existing commitments.

The year 2020 is also pivotal for the women and peace and security agenda. In addition to marking the twentieth anniversary of the adoption of resolution 1325 (2000), and the twenty-fifth anniversary of the adoption of the visionary Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (1995), it will also mark 75 years since the establishment of the United Nations itself, with its founding promise of gender equality enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations (1945). Despite important progress on the policy and operational fronts, we face an increasingly complex global security environment in which sexual violence remains a cruel tactic of war, torture, terror and political repression, and a brutally effective tool of displacement and dehumanization. We have yet to adequately invest in tackling the structural root causes that drive and perpetuate this violence, including gender inequality, which is exacerbated by conflict and militarization. A survivor-centred, rights-based response aims to create a safe and participatory environment, including through contextualized solutions that build resilience and address the diverse experiences of all survivors.

This approach is critical to ensuring that no one is left behind or excluded from the dividends of peace and development.