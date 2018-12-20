Summary

The Asia and the Pacific region has seen tremendous development over the last 30 years. Across the region, however, conflict and violent extremism continue to threaten future development and security. Under the global development agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), governments have committed to fight poverty and inequality, tackle climate change, and build peaceful societies.

This report captures the work of Country Offices engaged in Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding, Preventing Violent Extremism, and the Rule of Law. It represents a new and updated edition of the Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding Work in Asia-Pacific Report produced in 2016. Similar to its predecessor, this report consolidates information on the work of the Peace and Development Advisers under the umbrella of the Joint Conflict-Prevention Programme with the UN Department of Political Affairs country-level initiatives conducted as part of regular UNDP programming, and the work carried out by the N-Peace programme.

The report serves as a vehicle to share good practices and lessons learned amongst practitioners working on the ground in the same region and beyond.