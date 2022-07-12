Conference Proceedings: Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking Implementation Review Conference

This is a conference proceeding report of the Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking (FAST) initiative’s Implementation Review Conference that took place on 18 and 19 October 2021 in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, focusing on developments since the release of the Blueprint for Mobilizing Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking. The report highlights discussions at the conference on ongoing initiatives and the tangible developments in the finance and modern slavery landscape that the Blueprint’s recommendations have promoted, ranging from policy interventions to private sector best practices. It includes discussions on innovative new research, training and engagement efforts with the financial sector needed to accelerate progress of the initiative.