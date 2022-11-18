Conference adopts Declaration on protecting civilians from Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas

Declaration strengthens the protection of civilians from the humanitarian consequences arising from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney T.D. will host a high-level international conference in Dublin Castle today (Friday). The conference will adopt the Political Declaration on strengthening the protection of civilians from the humanitarian consequences arising from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas (EWIPA).

Minister Coveney said:

“Today’s formal adoption of the Political Declaration is a major milestone for Irish foreign policy.

“Ireland has a strong humanitarian disarmament tradition. This Political Declaration builds on our legacy and is an important instrument designed to reduce the harm caused to civilians by EWIPA. The devastating humanitarian and development consequences of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas cannot be overstated - 90% of casualties from EWIPA are not soldiers, but civilians.

“For civilians in cities at war, explosive weapons threaten death, injury and disability. The Declaration also acknowledges that the harm caused goes far beyond this. Damage to vital civilian infrastructure compounds the effects of EWIPA.

“Today’s Political Declaration sets out actions to be taken in military operations to strengthen the protection of civilians. Its implementation will change how militaries operate in populated areas, including a commitment around restricting or refraining from the use of explosive weapons, when their use may be expected to cause harm to civilians or civilian objects.”

This Declaration is the result of three years of an Ireland-lead multilateral process involving UN Member States, the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and civil-society organizations, including the International Network on Explosive Weapons (INEW). The declaration was endorsed by over 80 countries.

The 80 states endorsing the Declaration are: Albania Andorra Argentina Australia Austria Belgium Brazil Bulgaria Cabo Verde Cambodia Canada Central African Republic Chile Colombia Comoros Costa Rica Cote d’Ivoire Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Guatemala Guyana Holy See Hungary Iceland Indonesia Ireland Italy Japan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Laos Liechtenstein Luxembourg Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Malta Mexico Maldives Moldova Monaco Morocco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Palau Palestine Peru Philippines Portugal Republic of Korea Romania Saint Vincent and the Grenadines San Marino Senegal Serbia Sierra Leone Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Spain St Kitts and Nevis Sweden Switzerland Togo Türkiye United Kingdom United States Uruguay

The Conference in Dublin included the participation of: UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu; the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Ms Mirjana Spoljaric Egger; and representatives from UN Member States, International Organisations, Civil Society and survivors of explosive weapons use.