The Condition of the Girl Child worldwide - 8th Edition - 2019

Introduction

Saying that this Dossier is a valuable contribution, is somewhat belittling. Since 2012 I face this serious, professional, and extensive work to which it is very hard to remain indifferent: as people, as members of a society that calls itself civilised and as politicians.

Indifesa frames with no emphasis nor rhetoric the situation of little girls and young women in the world, underlying the deep-routed discriminations that they are still subject to. And if you think that this phenomenon only involves countries with tribal cultures, high poverty rates, or that are bent under the burden of religious fundamentalism, well you are wrong. This is confirmed by the graph on Children who are victims of crimes in Italy, which shows some alarming data (e.g. the increase in sexual abuses against girls under 18), or as it is shown by the dossier’s chapters on selective abortions, or on early marriages, for instance, still allowed in several American States.

In July, with the approval of the so called Codice rosso (Red Code) by the Chambers, with the anti-violence centres mapping and the Piano operativo sulla violenza maschile contro le donne (Operating plan on male violence against women) by the Equal Opportunity Department, a set of norms, supporting activities, pathways and campaigns have been put in place to raise awareness, prevent and offer support in regards to any form of discrimination and violence against women. The change in the approach towards little girls, young women and women starts from culture, school, civil education, fighting against gender stereotypes and portraying a good example. And last but not least, change is brought by the working opportunities offered to the female world, in Italy as well as in deep Africa or Brazil. As underlined by Indifesa, economic independence is still the main priority for young women: a dream for 980 million women around the world.

You cannot think of living in a bubble or build physical and mental walls, to “protect” your wellbeing. The world is connected not only through networks, but also through primary needs, human rights, economies, interests, migrant flows, and the right to work and be happy or simply to have a decent life. Indifesa, with its dossier and its actions over the years, reminds us of that with unique clarity. For this reason, I am grateful to all people working at this valuable project, as I said in the beginning.