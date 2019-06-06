06 Jun 2019

Concord Annual Report 2018 – Fifteen years of collective actions

Report
from Concord
Published on 05 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.22 MB)

Twenty eighteen marked the 15th anniversary of our confederation. In 15 years, the world has changed and the challenges we face now are bigger than ever. How is the Development community affected by these global challenges? What are the trends in the sector? The reflection starts with our Annual Report 2018 which provides a good overview of the past year’s activities. The report includes our biggest achievements and reports on the main statutory elements needed for a transparent and accountable constituency.

Twenty eighteen saw the 15th anniversary of our Confederation. Back in 2003, our Confederation was created to bring European civil society’s voice on Development matters to EU institutions. The Millennium Development Goals had just recently been adopted and we needed European institutions on board to make them happen. Fifteen years later, the world has changed and the challenges we face now are bigger than ever. Inequalities are rising globally, climate change will affect every aspects of our lives and Europe is witnessing a backlash on many rights and values we thought were won forever.

How is the Development community affected by these global challenges? What are the trends in the sector? How did our confederation answer to the situation and what should we keep working on in the years to come?

A good reflection starts with our Annual Report 2018 which provides an overview of what we achieved in our anniversary year. The report includes our biggest achievements and reports on the main statutory elements needed for a transparent and accountable constituency.

Twenty eighteen was marked by an increase of transversal work like our call for a Budget for Solidarity in the future EU budget or the cross-cutting work done on gender. Our Confederation reinforced its collaboration with alliances, be it for the post-Cotonou negotiations, the SDG Multi-Stakeholders Platform, or in the run-up to the European Parliament elections.

Curious to get the full picture? Then make sure the read through our report!

We thank all our members, allies, partners and staff members who made this work possible. A special thank you to our former director Seamus Jeffreson who handed over to Tanya Cox in January 2019 after 5 years of collaboration.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.