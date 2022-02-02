Comprehensive approach to promoting, protecting and respecting women’s and girls’ full enjoyment of human rights in humanitarian situations - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/49/37) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/29 on promoting, protecting and respecting women’s and girls’ full enjoyment of human rights in humanitarian situations, describes the main factors underlying and exacerbating pre-existing discrimination against women and girls, the gender inequality they face and resulting human rights issues. The report also includes an analysis of what a comprehensive approach to promoting, protecting and respecting women’s and girls’ full enjoyment of human rights in humanitarian situations would require and presents details of initiatives, promising practices, gaps and conclusions and recommendations related to the implementation of such an approach.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/29 on promoting, protecting and respecting women’s and girls’ full enjoyment of human rights in humanitarian situations. In that resolution, the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to submit, at its forty-ninth session, an analytical report on a comprehensive approach to promoting, protecting and respecting women’s and girls’ full enjoyment of human rights in humanitarian situations, including good practices, challenges and lessons learned at the national, regional and international levels.

2. Humanitarian situations include natural disasters, armed conflicts and forced displacement. In such situations, State infrastructure may break down, disrupting protection systems and exacerbating pre-existing systemic inequalities and patterns of discrimination that often negatively affect women and girls, in particular. In this context, gender-based discrimination against women and girls manifests itself in multiple ways, leading to human rights violations linked to the denial of basic services, including access to information, health care, housing, water, sanitation, education and employment. Certain groups of women and girls are at increased risk of violations of their rights and their situation is worsened in times of crisis as a result of multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination. Such groups include: women living in poverty; women with diverse gender identity and sexual orientation; women living with disabilities; refugee and asylum-seeking women; internally displaced, stateless and migrant women; and adolescent and older women.

3. In 2021, it is estimated that 235 million people needed humanitarian assistance and protection, which represents one in every 33 people in the world. This marks an alarming increase of 40 per cent over the previous year. Several crises around the world have become increasingly protracted and complex, with the displacement of people lasting, on average, for 26 years. In the case of displacement because of climate change, 80 per cent of those displaced are women and girls.

4. Global health crises, including the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, have further exacerbated this already dire situation, with severe effects on the rights of women and girls in humanitarian situations, laying bare the inherent and systemic gender inequalities that underlie our societies.

5. The report was prepared based on submissions by 25 States, four national human rights institutions, submissions) and one academic institution. Additional research complemented these submissions. two regional mechanisms,8 13 civil society organizations (including joint.