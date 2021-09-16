The compound impact of extreme weather events and COVID-19: An update of the number of people affected and a look at the humanitarian implications in selected contexts (September 2021)

Executive summary

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic until August 2021, extreme weather events have affected at least 139.2 million people and killed at least 17,242 people in at least 433 unique events. These figures are certainly an underestimate, as they do not include estimates of numbers of people affected by extreme temperatures, or mortality during drought events.

One dimension of the compound risk of COVID-19 and climate extremes was the additional challenge of preparing for and responding to disasters during the pandemic, such as the constraints of physical distancing during evacuations and response operations.

But more importantly, COVID-19 and climate extremes have had severe and often simultaneous impacts on livelihoods, creating compound impacts the past year, and reducing resilience to future shocks. The pandemic and the measures taken to control it have made people poorer and more vulnerable to extreme weather events. Food insecurity has been aggravated, and people have struggled even more to recover after a disaster, given the economic impact of the pandemic.

Both types of challenges are clearly visible in specific cases where these compound impacts have already played out. In Kenya, the combination of COVID-19, floods in one year and droughts in the next, as well as a locust infestation, aggravated food insecurity for the most vulnerable in both rural and urban contexts. In Honduras, the devastating consequences of subsequent hurricanes Eta and Iota were aggravated by the impacts of the pandemic. In Bangladesh, early action before typhoon Amphan, and later ahead of massive flooding, was adjusted to reduce infection risk, and saved countless lives. In Afghanistan, the double threat of climate and COVID-19 played out in the context of conflict, creating even more threatening circumstances. But climate risks also intersect with COVID-19 in the richest countries. In Canada and the northwestern US for instance, an unprecedented heatwave that would not have happened without global warming, killed at least hundreds of people. Options for vulnerable groups to seek shelter posed trade-offs with the risk of infection.

From the start of the pandemic, calls have been made for a green, resilient and inclusive recovery from COVID-19, which would allow us to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic while creating a safer, more resilient future. So far, only a small portion of the trillions of dollars invested has found its way to the highest priorities for such resilience. But experience so far points to a few clear priorities.During many disasters playing out during the pandemic we saw the impact of actions to manage risk. Anticipatory action ahead of extreme weather events, adjusted for the conditions of the pandemic, saved countless lives and were successfully adapted to avoid spread of the pandemic.

The past year also demonstrated the value of safety nets, from formal social protection programs to humanitarian cash assistance. Such systems have helped to absorb a range of shocks, from pandemics to climate extremes to other surprises. However, even cash programs and social protection systems were hampered by the pandemic. Only systems that have been set up in advance and can build on existing local capacity have a chance when systemic shocks, such as COVID-19 and/or climate change, emerge.

But both anticipatory action and an effective response right after an event requires preparedness, and capacity for local action in each country and each community. Local capacity is always faster and more attuned to local needs, but COVID-19 travel restrictions have highlighted the value of investments in local capacity for crisis management more than ever.

Finally, the many risks associated with COVID-19 and disasters were amplified in urban settings. Urban poor were doubly hit by the rising cost staples and limited wage-earning options due to COVID-19 shutdowns. The urban setting not only amplifies risk, it also amplifies opportunity and creates immense potential to adapt and build urban climate resilience in COVID-19 recovery endeavours.

We must recognise the differentiated needs and impacts of the most vulnerable. COVID-19 has acted as an X-ray of our societies, displaying our vulnerabilities and showing how marginal groups were hit hardest. We must recognise and address their needs, working with them to find solutions that will last in the face of the rising risks in our changing climate.