Compliance with physical distancing measures for COVID-19 and implications for RCCE in Eastern and Southern Africa (April 2020)

This brief reports on attitudes and practices relating to physical distancing measures in Eastern and Southern Africa in the context of the current global COVID-19 outbreak. Where relevant, it also includes insight and learning from the Ebola outbreaks in West Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo. It sets out practical considerations for the formulation of communication strategies and messaging on the subject of physical distancing related to COVID-19, taking into account the numerous challenges regarding implementation and mitigation of harmful effects that exist in the region, and cognisant that distancing may, in some settings, have adverse effects and contribute directly and indirectly to COVID-19 related deaths.

This brief was developed for the Social Science in Humanitarian Action Platform (SSHAP) by Anthrologica on request of UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Office. It aims to provide practical recommendations for response partners working in the COVID-19 response across the Eastern and Southern African context. The brief was reviewed by colleagues at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UNICEF ESARO, UNICEF CASS, IFRC and the Institute of Development Studies. It is the responsibility of SSHAP.

Summary considerations

In this brief, we use the term “physical distancing” to refer to individual distancing (use of non-contact greetings, maintaining a given distance between individuals, staying at home) and community distancing (closure of schools, workplaces and places of worship, cancellation of mass gatherings such as festivals and sporting events, and in some places prohibition of public transport).

Numerous factors influence compliance with physical distancing measures in Eastern and Southern Africa. Potential or actual negative consequences of distancing may deter people from complying with directives or have long-term detrimental effects if they do so. The factors outlined in this section should be taken into account when designing risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) strategies. Available measures and ways to mitigate negative consequences should be incorporated into messaging. Research evidence is provided in the following sections to contextual the key considerations outlined below.

Current distancing policies in the region and public reactions:

• Countries across Southern and Eastern Africa have introduced a range of physical distancing policies in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. These include self-isolation for people with symptoms and people vulnerable to contracting the virus; the banning of public or large gatherings or limiting attendance at these; the closure of schools, bars, restaurants and other public venues; the closure of international borders and airports and restrictions on internal travel and public transport.

• Many people are attempting to comply with such measure to avoid contact with others and to wash their hands when water is available. However, items such as hand sanitiser are not available for most and quarantine is considered a luxury. Citizens in various countries have expressed fear about the effects distancing measures will have on their already precarious financial situation and livelihoods.

• Some countries have deployed intelligence, police and defence forces to enforce distancing measures. There have been reports of violence against those not complying with measures in a number of countries.