Complex systems modeling for humanitarian action: Methods and opportunities

By Roberta Rocca, 2021 Data Fellow (Predictive Analytics), OCHA Centre for Humanitarian Data

Executive Summary

The Global Humanitarian Overview 2021 estimates that 235 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, with 160 million targeted for assistance in over 30 countries. These estimates are based on needs assessments that take place on a yearly basis to inform Humanitarian Needs Overviews and Humanitarian Response Plans in different crisis contexts.

Although efforts are being made to include scenarios and risk projections in humanitarian planning, they largely remain static representations of humanitarian crises at a given moment in time. However, in many humanitarian contexts, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance can fluctuate over short time scales as a result of sudden shocks (e.g., escalations in armed conflict) or seasonal environmental phenomena (e.g., floods), among other factors. Humanitarians need more robust methods for understanding and modeling these dynamics in order to more effectively address the needs of people affected by crises.

Read more on the Centre for Humanitarian Data Exchange.